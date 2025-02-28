PSG vs Lille Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG resumes its Ligue 1 campaign, taking on Lille at the Parc des Princes. The visitors sit in fourth place, 18 points behind the Parisians.
Both sides are in Champions League action in midweek, so there could be some rotation to the starting lineup for both head coaches.
The home team is coming off a comprehensive 7-0 French Cup win over fourth-tier Stade Briochin. The game before that, they beat Lyon 3-2, continuing their unbeaten run in the league.
Lille had a big win over fifth-place Monaco, with two goals from Hákon Arnar Haraldsson in the 2-1 victory. Les Dogues has won three of its last four league games.
PSG has been unbeaten in its last seven league games against the visitors. The last win for Lille came in the 2021 Trophée des Champions final, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Xeka.
As mentioned, both will have eyes on their respective first-leg Champions League games in the Round of 16. However, this is a big game for both for different reasons in Ligue 1.
Here is how the sides have fared in their last five head-to-head matches.
Date
Result
September 1, 2024
Lille 1-3 PSG
February 10, 2024
PSG 3-1 Lille
December 17, 2023
Lille 1-1 PSG
February 19, 2023
PSG 4-3 Lille
August 21, 2022
Lille 1-7 PSG
Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Lille
Head coach Luis Enrique doesn't have any significant concerns for his squad. Warren Zaïre-Emery returned from injury in the French Cup quarter-final. He played the final 25 minutes of the game, and the question for Enrique was whether he would start him against Lille.
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Vitinha, Kang Lee-in, and Yoram Zague all did not travel for the Stade Briochin game . Most of the mentioned should start against Lille.
PSG vs Lille Date
Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
PSG vs Lille Kick-Off Time
Time: 15:05 p.m. EST (12:05 p.m. PST, 9:05 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Lille
United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
United Kingdom: Ligue 1 Pass
Canada: Fubo, BeIN Sports Connect
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
