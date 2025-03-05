PSG

PSG vs Liverpool: Confirmed Starting Lineups for Round of 16 First Leg

Luis Enrique has named his side to play Liverpool at the Parc Des Princes this evening.

Dylan Chavasse

PSG captain, Marquinhos.
Paris Saint-Germain have named their starting lineup for the massive game against Liverpool today, in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

PSG powered past Brest in the play-off round, winning 10-0 against Stade Brestois on aggregate.

However, the task will be more challenging against Liverpool, with the visitors topping the group phase. Luis Enrique has picked a strong side, with Willian Pacho starting at center-back with Marquinhos.

Here is the side Luís Enrique has gone with:

PSG Starting Lineup vs Liverpool

99. Gianluigi Donnarumma

2. Achraf Hakimi

5. Marquinhos (C)

51. Pacho

25. Nuno Mendes

87. João Neves

17. Vitinha

8. Fabian Ruiz

29. Bradley Barcola

10. Ousmane Dembélé,

7. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

They are unchanged from their last Champions League outing, the 7-0 win against Brest, and will no doubt be hoping for a similar outcome.

