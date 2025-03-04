PSG

PSG vs Liverpool: Predicted Lineup for Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

PSG is set to welcome Liverpool to the Parc des Princes.

PSG will face Premier League leaders Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tomorrow.

It will be a significant test of the Parisian's European credentials. However, they come into the two games in incredible form.

Head coach Luis Enrique has a nearly full-strength squad. Midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery is back, but Enrique has confirmed he is not back to full fitness.

Could the below be the starting lineup for Paris Saint-Germain against Liverpool?

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-3-3)

PSG celebrate in the Champions League
IMAGO / PsnewZ

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - The Italian has two consecutive clean sheets in the Champions League. It matches his record from the eight league phase games.

RB: Achraf Hakimi - The right-back scored two goals recently against Lyon. Due to his attacking threat, he will be a concern for Liverpool.

CB: Marquinhos - The Captain scored the second goal in the previous Ligue 1 game. He is a vital voice among the young players.

CB: Willian Pacho - Luis Enrique will have to make a big decision about who partners Marquinhos. Pacho seems the obvious choice, as he started the last two Champions League games.

LB: Nuno Mendes - Mendes played 60 minutes in the previous game and rested with this game in mine. He is another attacking threat from the defensive positions.

CM: Fabian Ruiz - The Spanish midfielder is an experienced head among the young forward players. He should start despite playing 90 minutes against Lille.

CM: Vitinha - The Portuguese midfielder is one of the best in the world but does not get the credit. He is vital in controlling the center of the field.

CM: Desire Doue - The other big decision for Enrique, João Neves or Desire Doue? It could be hard to leave out the latter due to his impressive form.

RW: Bradley Barcola - Barcola scored the opening goal in the win over Lille. Although he prefers to play from the left, he can rotate between the two.

ST: Ousmane Dembele - Dembele is not an out-and-out striker but one of Europe's most goalscorers. The Frenchman has scored in the last three games.

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - The Georgian played just the last 25 minutes of the previous game. He will fancy his chances up against Trent Alexander-Arnold.

