PSG vs Liverpool UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

PSG hosts the Premier League leaders.

Paris Saint-Germain's quest for that first-ever Champions League triumph continues with an incredibly tough Round of 16 tie against Liverpool.

The Ligue 1 leaders take on the Premier League leaders, with the first leg being played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

PSG Champions League
It has never been a secret that the ultimate aim for PSG in the modern era is winning the Champions League, meaning a tie this early in the tournament against seven-time winners Liverpool is far from ideal.

MORE: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Reacts To Drawing PSG In The UEFA Champions League

Arne Slot's side looks destined to win the Premier League this season. The Reds also topped the League Phase of the Champions League this season by winning all but their final match. Liverpool is one of the major contenders to win the Champions League this season, and PSG would do very well to eliminate them.

Luis Enrique's side had to beat Stade Brest over two legs in the playoff to reach this stage, having only finished 15th in the League Phase. The 10-0 aggregate win will have boosted morale, but Liverpool is a very different proposition.

Here is how the sides have fared on the four occasions that they have ever faced each other.

Date

Result

April 10, 1997

PSG 3-0 Liverpool

April 24, 1997

Liverpool 2-0 PSG

September 18, 2018

Liverpool 3-2 PSG

November 28, 2018

PSG 2-1 Liverpool

MORE: PSG vs Liverpool: 4 Classic European Matches

Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Liverpool

While PSG is coming into this tie as the underdogs, Luis Enrique should be able to call on an entirely fit squad as no new injury concerns emerged from the win over Lille in Ligue 1.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, William Pacho and Vitinha are all expected to come back into the starting lineup having been on the bench against Lille, with a front three of Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola expected to give Liverpool's defence some serious work to do in the French capital.

PSG vs Liverpool Date

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

PSG vs Liverpool Kick-Off Time

Time: 15:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Liverpool

United States: Paramount+, ViX

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Australia: Stan Sport

