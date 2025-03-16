PSG vs Marseille: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Ligue 1 Clash
PSG host Olympique de Marseille in a Ligue 1 showdown on March 16. The Parisians currently have a comfortable lead atop the league table.
They are unbeaten in the league, winning 20 and drawing five of their 25 matches. Luis Enrique's side have 65 points from 25 games this season.
PSG lead Marseille by a massive 16 points. While tonight's game result isn't expected to have much implications on the league table, Le Classique is also a matter of pride.
Enrique has named a strong first XI for the game, with the big stars taking the field. Goncalo Ramos was a late withdrawal from the squad due to sickness. Check out the team news below.
PSG starting XI against Marseille:
1. Gianluigi Donnarumma
2. Achraf Hakimi
35. Lucas Beraldo
25. Nuno Mendes
8. Fabian Ruiz
17. Vitinha
33. Warren Zaire-Emery
7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
10. Ousmane Dembele
14. Desire Doue
The Latest PSG News:
Can Luis Enrique’s Rampant PSG Win The Treble This Season?
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of PSG vs Marseille In Ligue 1
PSG vs Marseille: Official Squad Announced For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream