PSG vs Marseille: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Ligue 1 Clash

PSG host Olympique de Marseille in a Ligue 1 showdown on March 16. The Parisians currently have a comfortable lead atop the league table.

They are unbeaten in the league, winning 20 and drawing five of their 25 matches. Luis Enrique's side have 65 points from 25 games this season.

PSG lead Marseille by a massive 16 points. While tonight's game result isn't expected to have much implications on the league table, Le Classique is also a matter of pride.

Enrique has named a strong first XI for the game, with the big stars taking the field. Goncalo Ramos was a late withdrawal from the squad due to sickness. Check out the team news below.

PSG starting XI against Marseille:

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma

2. Achraf Hakimi

35. Lucas Beraldo

25. Nuno Mendes

8. Fabian Ruiz

17. Vitinha

33. Warren Zaire-Emery

7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

10. Ousmane Dembele

14. Desire Doue

