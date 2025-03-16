PSG vs Marseille Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG renew their rivalry with Marseille on March 16, knowing a win will take them 19 points above their fierce rivals. The Parisians could have the league tied up in several games if they keep winning.
The Parisians are coming off a fantastic win in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. They knocked out Liverpool 4-1 on penalties after Ousmane Dembele's goal had taken it to extra-time. They are on a high but need to focus once again on Le Classique at the Parc des Princes.
Les Phocéens was always facing an uphill task trying to chase down PSG heading into the new year. However, three losses and a draw has seen them fall way off the pace, meaning it will be 16 seasons since they last won a Ligue 1 title.
The latest game was a 1-0 loss at home to Lens, thanks to a 90+4 minute strike. They are now clinging to a Champions League spot, but it's still in their hands, even with a loss against Paris Saint-Germain.
Luis Enrique's side has not lost in the league this season. They last dropped points on January 25, drawing 1-1 at home to Reims. PSG are looking to do the incredible and go unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season.
PSG have won the last four without conceding a goal. They have also lost one of their previous 10 meetings in all competitions. Below are the last five meetings between the two teams.
Date
Result
October 27, 2024
Marseille 0-3 PSG
March 31, 2024
Marseille 0-2 PSG
September 24, 2023
PSG 4-0 Marseille
February 26, 2023
Marseille 0-3 PSG
October 16, 2022
PSG 1-0 Marseille
PSG Team News vs Marseille
After 120 minutes against Liverpool, there are expected to be some aching bodies. The big decision for Luis Enrique is if he risks captain Marquinhos, who is suffering more than most.
Enrique would like to have rested players ahead of the international break, but with such an important game, it will be hard to do that. Bragging rights are at stake for the fans, and he will not risk losing against Marseille.
PSG vs Marseille Date
Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
PSG vs Marseille Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:45 p.m. EST (12:45 p.m. PST, 8:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Marseille
United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
United Kingdom: Ligue 1 Pass
Canada: Fubo, BeIN Sports Connect
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
