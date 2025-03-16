PSG vs Marseille: Official Squad Announced For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG take on Marseille in Le Classique today, both teams looking for bragging rights before the international break.
The Parisians hold a 16-point advantage at the top of the Ligue 1 standings; a win takes them 19 points clear and several more wins toward another title.
The one question regarding the team is whether captain and center-back Marquinhos will play. The Brazilian makes the squad but may not start the game yet. However, with him making the squad, there is more of a chance he does play.
Third-choice goalkeeper Arnau Tenas is out with a left shoulder injury. He will undergo a medical assessment over the next few days. Young player Louis Mouquet comes into the team.
PSG Squad vs Marseille
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Mouquet
Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.
Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Mayulu, Zaïre-Emery.
Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Lee Kang-In, Barcola, Mbaye.
