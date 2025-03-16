PSG

PSG vs Marseille: Official Squad Announced For Ligue 1 Clash

PSG face bitter rivals Marseille at the Parc des Princes.

Jordan Merritt

PSG take on Marseille in Le Classique today, both teams looking for bragging rights before the international break.

The Parisians hold a 16-point advantage at the top of the Ligue 1 standings; a win takes them 19 points clear and several more wins toward another title.

The one question regarding the team is whether captain and center-back Marquinhos will play. The Brazilian makes the squad but may not start the game yet. However, with him making the squad, there is more of a chance he does play.

Third-choice goalkeeper Arnau Tenas is out with a left shoulder injury. He will undergo a medical assessment over the next few days. Young player Louis Mouquet comes into the team.

PSG Squad vs Marseille

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Mouquet

Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.

Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Mayulu, Zaïre-Emery.

Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Lee Kang-In, Barcola, Mbaye.

