PSG vs Marseille: Predicted Lineup For La Liga Clash
The second Le Classique of the season takes place on March 16. PSG faces Marseille at the Parc des Princes, looking to keep their impressive winning streak against Les Phocéens.
The Parisians are coming off 120 minutes of intense soccer against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. It means some weary bodies are heading into this game, but despite their considerable lead at the top of the standings, it's a must-win.
Head coach Luis Enrique may make a few changes, but not many with the importance of the game. Brazilian center-back Marquinhos is doubtful for the game, with Enrique assessing his captain on the day of the game.
PSG predicted lineup vs Marseille (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - Matvey Safonov has started several Ligue 1 games this past few months. However, the hero from Tuesday should start the game.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - The Morocco international could be rested but likely start the game if Marquinhos does not play.
CB: Lucas Beraldo - Marquinhos will likely not start the game. Enrique has options, but Beraldo has been solid when featured for the team.
CB: Willian Pacho - The young defender played 120 minutes against Liverpool, so he is in line for a rest. However, if Marquinhos does not play, he may be called upon again.
LB: Lucas Hernández - There is a good chance Hernández starts, maybe at left-back, giving Nuno Mendes a rest. He also could play as a center-back.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - Ruiz played 90 minutes against Liverpool, so he should start the game before he joins the Spain squad on the international break.
CM: Warren Zaïre-Emery - The teenager may start his second game since returning from injury. He made substitute appearances against Liverpool in both games.
CM: Desire Doue - The Midfielder scored the winning penalty after coming on in the 67th minute. He just earned his first senior call-up for the French national side.
RW: Ousmane Dembele - The Frenchman got the goal to take the game to extra time against Liverpool. He could possibly start on the right against Marseille.
ST: Goncalo Ramos - Ramos came on with seconds left in the game to take a penalty and showed no nerves. He may be rewarded with a start at the No.9 spot on Sunday.
LW: Bradley Barcola - Barcola is the freshest of the starters from midweek, coming off for Doue in the 67th minute. He could start on his favored left side in Le Classique.
The Latest PSG News:
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of PSG vs Marseille In Ligue 1
Can Luis Enrique’s Rampant PSG Win The Treble This Season?
Every PSG Player Who Has Been Called Up for Their National Side in March