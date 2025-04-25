PSG

PSG vs Nice: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Ligue 1 Match

PSG take on fifth placed Nice in Ligue 1.

PSG face a challenging home game at the Parc des Princes as they face Nice, who are looking to move into the Champions League qualification places with a win. The Parisians are looking to stay unbeaten, having already tied up the title a few games back.

Luis Enrique has a full squad to choose from, and despite Arsenal being the next game in the Champions League semi-final, the Spaniard has picked a full-strength side.

It looks like the team who may start the game at the Emirates, with Desire Doue selected in front of Bradley Barcola. Enrique will be hoping he can rest players in the second half.

PSG Starting Lineup Against Nice:

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma

2, Achraf Hakimi

5. Marquinhos

51. Willian Pacho

25. Nuno Mendes

8. Fabian Ruiz

17. Vitinha

87. Joao Neves

14. Desire Doue

10. Ousmane Dembele

7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

