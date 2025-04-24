PSG

PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

PSG take on fifth-placed Nice at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are back in Ligue 1 action three days after their 1-1 draw at Nantes. On April 25, they face Nice, battling for a European place that could still be a Champions League spot in 2025-26.

The game on Friday is the final one before the huge UCL semi-final first leg against Arsenal at the Emirates. It means Luis Enrique has a tough choice of maybe resting players while also having them get minutes ahead of the Champions League game. he will likely rotate, but he still has aspirations of staying unbeaten in the league.

The Parisians weren't at their best against Nantes but still should have seen out the game before Douglas Augusto's 83rd-minute equalizer. It ended their ten-game winning streak in the league with the draw, the first time they have dropped points since January.

Nice are coming off a huge home victory over Angers, winning 2-1. It ended a five-game streak without a win, which had seen them drop into the Europa League places. They still can make the Champions League, sitting three points behind Momnaci with four games remaining.

PSG against Nice has been a very competitive matchup over the years, as shown in the previous three league meetings (1-1-1 record). The reverse fixture finished 1-1 at the Allianz Riviera.

Here are the last five results in Ligue 1 between PSG and Nice.

Date

Result

October 6, 2024

Nice 1-1 PSG

May 15, 2024

Nice 1-2 PSG

September 15, 2023

PSG 2-3 Nice

April 8, 2023

Nice 0-2 PSG

October 1, 2022

PSG 2-1 Nice

PSG Team News vs Nice

PSG players
The Ligue 1 champions have a full squad, with center-back Willian Pacho returning from illness against Nantes. Lee Kang-in has played plenty of minutes since his return from a foot injury, which is good news for Luis Enrique.

Achraf Hakimi was given the night off against Nantes, so they should be back. The big question is how many minutes Enrique gives his top performers ahead of the UC semi-final while also avoiding defeat.

PSG vs Nice Date

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

PSG vs Nice Kick-Off Time

Time: 2:45 p.m. EST (11:45 a.m. PST, 8:45 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream PSG vs Nice

United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect

United Kingdom: Ligue 1 Pass

Canada: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect

