PSG vs Nice Odds And Prediction
PSG are set to play OGC Nice in a Ligue 1 showdown on Friday, April 25. The Parisians already have the Ligue 1 title in the bag but are looking to finish the domestic campaign unbeaten. They have 24 wins and six draws from 30 matches, amassing a total of 78 points.
PSG are coming off a 1-1 draw against Nantes in their previous game, which was away from home. It ended their 10-game winning streak, last dropping points in January.
Nice, meanwhile, are fifth in the league. They have 51 points from 30 matches but their recent form is far from impressive. Nice have won only one of their last five games, drawing two and losing the other two.
Les Aiglons won 2-1 against Angers in their previous game and are looking to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.
While the motivations are different, it's an important game for both sides. Let's have a look at the odds and predictions for the upcoming Ligue 1 showdown. (Odds via Draftkings)
PSG vs Nice odds
Moneyline:
PSG: -175
Draw: +350
Nice: +425
Both teams to score:
Yes: -155
No: +120
Double chance:
PSG or tie: -650
PSG or Nice: -500
Tie or Nice: +145
Total goals:
PSG: 1.5 (Over -185, Under +140)
Nice: 1.5 (Over +215, Under -295)
PSG vs Nice prediction
Next up for PSG is a UEFA Champions League showdown against Arsenal. Hence, Luis Enrique might look to rest some key players in the Nice game to keep them fresh for the UCL showdown. Ousmane Dembele could be one of the stars rested.
That said, PSG could still name a strong attacking line-up consisting of Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos, and Desire Doue. The Parisians have scored 83 league goals this season. Despite Ousmane Dembele's absence, the aforementioned front three have goals in them.
Nice, on the other hand, have conceded 38 goals this term in the league. They have conceded goals in all of their last seven matches and the last clean sheet was in February. It's hard to see them manage one against PSG.
Nice managed a 1-1 draw against PSG earlier in the season and won in their league visit to Parc des Princes last season (3-2). The Parisians haven't looked convincing in their last two league matches, but they have been phenomenal throughout the season.
Form isn't Nice's friend either and PSG should come out triumphant based on how Luis Enrique is operating his side.
Winner: PSG
