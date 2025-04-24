PSG

PSG vs Nice: Predicted Lineup For Ligue 1 Clash

PSG take on Nice on April 24 in Matchday 31 of Ligue 1.

Jordan Merritt

PSG are four games away from finishing the Ligue 1 season unbeaten, and the next team on the schedule is Nice on April 25.

Luis Enrique has a full team to choose from, and with Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final next week, he may have some players on limited minutes. Achraf Hakimi was given the night off against Nantes and should return to the squad.

Enrique will want a better performance than against Nantes ahead of the Arsenal game. Here is the predicted lineup for the Parisians against fifth-placed Nice.

PSG Predicted Lineup vs Nice (4-3-3)

PSG teammates
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - Enrique has rested Donnarumma ahead of UCL knockout games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Matvey Safonov start.

RB: Achraf Hakimi - The Moroccan was rested for the game against Nantes on Tuesday, so he should start on Friday against Nice.

CB: Lucas Beraldo - The young Brazilian could start his third consecutive game if Enrique rests Marquinhos ahead of the UCL semi-final.

CB: Willian Pacho - Pacho came on against Nantes after missing the weekend's game through illness. He will likely start this game to get more minutes ahead of the UCL next week

LB: Nuno Mendes - Enrique could start his first team back four, at least without the exception of Marquinhos. Mendes scored in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final.

CM: Warren Zaire-Emery - One of the first-choice midfielders may be rested, with Zaire-Emery likely steeping in as he has done recently.

CM: Vitinha - The Portugal international scored the goal against Nantes and has been performing at an extremely high level in 2025.

CM: Joao Neves - Neves has stepped in at other positions to cover over the last few games, and he may get to start midfield for this game.

RW: Desire Doue - The teenager came on in midweek against Nantes and could get a start in the front three, where he also may get the nod against Arsenal.

ST: Ousmane Dembele - The Ballon d'Or hopeful hasn't scored in his last four games and needs to end the mini-goal drought sooner rather than later.

LW: Bradley Barcola - Barcola has stepped up massively this season with 13 goals and 10 assists in Ligue 1 and is pushing Dembele for end-of-season honors.

