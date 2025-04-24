PSG vs Nice: Predicted Lineup For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG are four games away from finishing the Ligue 1 season unbeaten, and the next team on the schedule is Nice on April 25.
Luis Enrique has a full team to choose from, and with Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final next week, he may have some players on limited minutes. Achraf Hakimi was given the night off against Nantes and should return to the squad.
Enrique will want a better performance than against Nantes ahead of the Arsenal game. Here is the predicted lineup for the Parisians against fifth-placed Nice.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs Nice (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - Enrique has rested Donnarumma ahead of UCL knockout games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Matvey Safonov start.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - The Moroccan was rested for the game against Nantes on Tuesday, so he should start on Friday against Nice.
CB: Lucas Beraldo - The young Brazilian could start his third consecutive game if Enrique rests Marquinhos ahead of the UCL semi-final.
CB: Willian Pacho - Pacho came on against Nantes after missing the weekend's game through illness. He will likely start this game to get more minutes ahead of the UCL next week
LB: Nuno Mendes - Enrique could start his first team back four, at least without the exception of Marquinhos. Mendes scored in both legs of the Champions League quarter-final.
CM: Warren Zaire-Emery - One of the first-choice midfielders may be rested, with Zaire-Emery likely steeping in as he has done recently.
CM: Vitinha - The Portugal international scored the goal against Nantes and has been performing at an extremely high level in 2025.
CM: Joao Neves - Neves has stepped in at other positions to cover over the last few games, and he may get to start midfield for this game.
RW: Desire Doue - The teenager came on in midweek against Nantes and could get a start in the front three, where he also may get the nod against Arsenal.
ST: Ousmane Dembele - The Ballon d'Or hopeful hasn't scored in his last four games and needs to end the mini-goal drought sooner rather than later.
LW: Bradley Barcola - Barcola has stepped up massively this season with 13 goals and 10 assists in Ligue 1 and is pushing Dembele for end-of-season honors.
The Latest PSG News
PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of PSG vs Nice