PSG

Rennes vs PSG: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Ligue 1 Clash

Confirmed PSG XI against Rennes.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

PSG will take on Rennes in a Ligue 1 away clash on March 8. The Parisians are looking to build on their exceptional league form.

Luis Enrique's side are unbeaten in the league this season, winning 19 and drawing five of their 24 matches. They have 62 points, 13 more than second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

With a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown against Liverpool in midweek, Enrique has made some changes to his first XI against Rennes.

Bradley Barcola, Gonzalo Ramos, and more are among the notable first-team players. Check out the full lineup below.

PSG starting XI against Rennes

Matvei Safonov

Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Beraldo

Willian Pacho

Warren Zaire-Emery

Lee Kang-In

Senny Mayulu

Joao Neves

Goncalo Ramos

Desire Doue

Bradley Barcola

The Latest PSG News:

Emmanuel Petit Amazed by PSG's Dominance Over Liverpool Despite Loss

Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Rennes in Ligue 1

Rennes vs PSG: Prediction And Odds For Ligue 1 Clash

Kylian Mbappe Says PSG Built a PlayStation Team With Lionel Messi and Neymar

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.

Home/Matchday