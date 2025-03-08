Rennes vs PSG: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Ligue 1 Clash
PSG will take on Rennes in a Ligue 1 away clash on March 8. The Parisians are looking to build on their exceptional league form.
Luis Enrique's side are unbeaten in the league this season, winning 19 and drawing five of their 24 matches. They have 62 points, 13 more than second-placed Olympique de Marseille.
With a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown against Liverpool in midweek, Enrique has made some changes to his first XI against Rennes.
Bradley Barcola, Gonzalo Ramos, and more are among the notable first-team players. Check out the full lineup below.
PSG starting XI against Rennes
Matvei Safonov
Lucas Hernandez
Lucas Beraldo
Willian Pacho
Warren Zaire-Emery
Lee Kang-In
Senny Mayulu
Joao Neves
Goncalo Ramos
Desire Doue
Bradley Barcola
