Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG face Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 today, a game in which they are expected to win 48 points, separating both teams in the league standings.
Most of the first-team squad was away on international duty, so you may expect Luis Enrique to rest some players. However, they play Ligue 2 side Dunkerque in the French Cup semi-final on Tuesday, so he may choose to rest first-team players for that game.
Enrique makes a few changes for this game against Les Verts, who are fighting for their lives near the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings.
The Spanish head coach does make several changes to the team, including a complete rehaul of the back five, with Matvey Safonov, Warren Zaire-Emery, Lucas Beraldo, Willian Pacho, and Lucas Hernandez all starting.
Goncalo Ramos comes in up top alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcloa, with Enrique resting Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, and Marquinhos.
PSG Starting Lineup against Saint-Etienne:
39. Matvey Safonov
33. Warren Zaire-Emery
35. Lucas Beraldo
51. Willian Pacho
21. Lucas Hernandez
87. Joao Neves
17. Fabian Ruiz
33. Desire Doue
7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
9. Goncalo Ramos
29. Bradley Barcola
