Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Official Squad Announced For Ligue 1 Clash

It could be a foul-tempered affair at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Paris Saint-Germain's return to Ligue 1 action sees the league leaders travel south to take on Saint-Etienne, knowing that there is a chance of securing the title if other results go the right way.

Should PSG get all three points, a loss for Olympique Marseille against Stade Reims and a draw between AS Monaco and OGC Nice would mean Les Parisiens win the title in March.

Compared to other top teams in Europe, the international was not too bruising for PSG. Lee Kang-in is receiving treatment after spraining his ankle when playing for South Korea, whilst Arnau Tenas is continuing to recover from his left shoulder injury.

Luis Enrique has plenty of talent to choose from, but there won't be any away fans cheering PSG on as they have been banned from traveling and attending the game.

PSG Squad vs Saint-Etienne

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Mouquet

Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.

Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Zaïre-Emery.

Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Barcola, Mbaye.

