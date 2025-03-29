Saint-Etienne vs PSG: Predicted Lineup For Ligue 1 Clash
Paris Saint-Germain is back in action after the international window, and there is a slim chance that Les Parisiens could win the Ligue 1 title this weekend.
Luis Enrique's side goes away to Saint-Etienne without any away fans, thanks to a ban from the local government. A win for PSG, coupled with a defeat for Olympique Marseille and a draw between AS Monaco and OGC Nice would mean that PSG wins the Ligue 1 title in March.
Saint-Etienne sits in the automatic relegation places in Ligue 1 and will be desperate to halt any title celebrations for their own reasons.
Luis Enrique is expected to name as strong a team as he can with two more games coming between this one and the first Champions League quarter-final match against Aston Villa. With a cup match against Dunkerque on April 1 providing a chance for rotation, there is even more reason to believe Enrique will start some of his best players here.
PSG predicted lineup vs Saint-Etienne (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - There is little reason to think that Enrique will deviate from Gianluigi Donnarumma here, even if the Italian goalkeeper did have a nightmare for his country against Germany recently.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - It was a successful break from club football for Achraf Hakimi as his Morocco side picked up six more points in their World Cup qualification campaign.
CB: Marquinhos - Despite making the long journey back from Brazil, Marquinhos is expected to start and then be rested in the cup against Dunkerque.
CB: William Pacho - Another player making a long trip, there could be a battle between the Ecuadorian and Lucas Beraldo to start this match.
LB: Nuno Mendes - The left-back played 120 minutes against Denmark recently, but he'll likely get his rest against Dunkerque rather than here. Lucas Hernandez is the other contender to start in this role.
CM: Vitinha - PSG are a notably better team with Vitinha starting and there is little reason to think that Enrique will drop the Portuguese midfielder.
CM: Warren Zaire-Emery - Having only recently returned from a serious injury, Warren Zaire-Emery is having plenty of faith shown in him by Enrique and should start at Saint-Etienne.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - There is a chance that Desire Doue starts here, but for what could be a tough away trip, Enrique may favor the experience of Fabian Ruiz.
RW: Ousmane Dembele - The man who can't stop scoring, Ousmane Dembele was among the goals for France earlier in the week and would expect to bag a goal or two here as well.
ST: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Having only played one of Georgia's two internationals, PSG will be content with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's physical condition. He scored in a 6-1 demolition of Armenia.
LW: Bradley Barcola - The Frenchman was always the more likely player to start, but with Lee Kang-in struggling for fitness, it would be a surprise not to see Bradley Barcola starting against Saint-Etienne.
