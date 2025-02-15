PSG

Toulouse vs PSG: Starting Lineup Announced For Ligue 1 Clash

PSG faces Toulouse at the Stadium de Toulouse In Ligue 1.

PSG looks to extend its lead to 10 points again at the top of Ligue 1 as they face 10th-placed Toulouse.

The Parisians face Brest in Wednesday's second leg of the Champions League playoff. However, with a 3-0 lead, rotation for today's game is not essential.

Luis Enrique makes several changes for the game; Matvey Safonov, Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu, and Lee Kang-in all come in.

Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos and Joao Neves all start on the bench.

Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup vs Toulouse:

39. Safanov

2. Hakimi

35. Beraldo

51. Pacho

21. Hernández

8. Ruiz

19. Kang-in

14. Doue

29. Barcola

7. Kvaratskhelia

Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

