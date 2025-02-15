Toulouse vs PSG: Starting Lineup Announced For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG looks to extend its lead to 10 points again at the top of Ligue 1 as they face 10th-placed Toulouse.
The Parisians face Brest in Wednesday's second leg of the Champions League playoff. However, with a 3-0 lead, rotation for today's game is not essential.
Luis Enrique makes several changes for the game; Matvey Safonov, Lucas Beraldo, Senny Mayulu, and Lee Kang-in all come in.
Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos and Joao Neves all start on the bench.
Paris Saint-Germain Starting Lineup vs Toulouse:
39. Safanov
2. Hakimi
35. Beraldo
51. Pacho
21. Hernández
8. Ruiz
19. Kang-in
14. Doue
29. Barcola
7. Kvaratskhelia
