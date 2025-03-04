Transcript: Joao Neves’ Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Liverpool in Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain will take on Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.
The Parisians made it through the Champions League knockout playoff phase, edging past fellow Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois. Now, they'll look to get past the Reds and secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Heading into the match against the Reds, PSG is coming off a 4-1 win over LOSC Lille this past weekend.
Joao Neves recorded an assist in the victory over Lille and will need to play a key role if the French giants want to advance past the Reds. Ahead of the first leg clash, here's what the midfielder had to say (via PSG.fr).
Q: On Wednesday's match
Neves: I think the team is ready. We have to play our football, that's the best way to get a win. Liverpool are a very good team, they finished top of the league phase. I'm also very happy with the way we're playing, and if we can reproduce that on Wednesday, it will be perfect.
The best way to defend against these players is to have the ball. One of our strategies is to get the ball, keep it and try to play quality football. We're going to try to cut off possession and keep the ball as much as possible. As a team, I think we're better. Every detail counts in this kind of match, every duel is important to make a difference.
Q: On the Luis Enrique method
Neves: One of the reasons I came to Paris was to play for Luis Enrique. His strategy is the best way to win, so we apply what he tells us to do, which makes it easier. The coach has the same objectives for me as he does for the other players: to make the most of our abilities as footballers.
Q: On the team's progress
Neves: We're getting better every day. At the start of the Champions League, it was a bit difficult for us. Not because we weren't playing well, but because we weren't scoring many goals. We play every match with the same approach, the same rhythm and the same quality. We haven't lost for four months now, which is great for our confidence. I have strengths and weaknesses like everyone else, but as a team, we're making progress and growing. We're in our best form.
Q: On his combativeness
Neves: I think it comes from my parents. They always told me to give 100% of myself. I'm not the tallest, but I'm not the shortest either. When there's size involved, sometimes you have to try different ways of playing. I try to be different and adapt. I do the same things as before, but better. We've got a wonderful staff to guide us as we develop.
Q: On back-to-back big matches and the importance of fans
Neves: We don't have much time to prepare and recover, but we have all the staff and the right conditions to be ready. We're adapting our training accordingly. The fans are very important in these big matches. I've loved our fans since I arrived and I feel really good when I'm playing in front of them.
Q: On the relationship with Vitinha
Neves: Viti is a great guy, we have a very good relationship on and off the pitch. He's helped me a lot since I arrived, when I was the new kid on the block and had to adapt.
