Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-match Press Conference Ahead of Dunkerque vs PSG In The French Cup
PSG return to action on April 1 as they take on Dunkerque in the French Cup semi-final. The Parisians are domestically unbeaten this season and are close to clinching the Ligue 1 title.
A win against Dunkerque will see them play in the Coup de France final and complete yet another domestic double this season.
Luis Enrique spoke to the media ahead of the cup game. Read on to know what the Spaniard had to say (via PSG).
Q: On his team's current form
Enrique: This is a new phase for our players, who are now being praised. All of our opponents have added motivation when they play against us, and it isn't easy to manage that euphoria. Excess isn't good. There'll be negative moments; that's part of football, and we have to accept it. At the moment, the team is going through a very positive phase, but we need to stay focused on what the team needs.
Q: On Bradley Barcola
Enrique: Bradley defines our team perfectly. He started the season with a series of extraordinary goals, and he very often finds himself in one-v.-ones with the goalkeeper but is generous enough to give the ball to a teammate who is in an even better position than him. That shows the generosity of all of our strikers but particularly him, and as a result, we're scoring more.
Q: On constant progress
Enrique: We always need to ask ourselves what we can improve. My staff and I never stop questioning ourselves, even when we win a game. We're constantly asking ourselves whether we play how we train. If that isn't the case, we look for alternatives.
Q: On Ibrahim Mbaye
Enrique: He's been training with us for a year and has definitely improved, both physically and mentally. I see a very mature young man, and he is still very young. I've seen his attitude when he goes back down to the youth teams, and his defensive behaviour is excellent. He needs to move forward step by step, but he's clearly a player that will help us in the near future because he's already doing so now.
Q: On Dunkerque
Enrique: We've already analysed Dunkerque, and I obviously know their manager. They've been on an impressive run in the Coupe de France, knocking out three Ligue 1 teams, including Lille and Brest away. They're a very complete team that dares to try things and attacks by continually looking to spring the offside trap. They work very hard, but I hope that they won't be so lucky tomorrow so that we can go through.
Q: On PSG's mindset
Enrique: Whether our opponents are in Ligue 1, Ligue 2, National or National 2, we always want to win. In the previous rounds, we always played in the same way and with the same mindset. We need to live up to our fans' expectations, which involves being highly focused. We take each game as a challenge, and that will be the case against Dunkerque tomorrow.
