Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead of Brest vs PSG in Ligue 1
PSG manager Luis Enrique spoke to the media ahead of the Parisians' Ligue 1 showdown against Brest on February 1.
Enrique's side currently lead the league table with 47 points from 19 matches and are 10 points clear of second-placed Olympique de Marseille. Brest are eighth with 28 points on the board.
Enrique addressed the media ahead of the away game and read on to know what he had to say (via PSG).
Q: On the UEFA Champions League draw
Enrique: We've had a really tough run of games, but we've managed - with the help of our fans - to continue developing our game by being more efficient.
Q: On facing Brest in Ligue 1 and the UCL
Enrique: Ligue 1 and the Champions League are two different competitions. The positive thing is that there will be at least one French team in the next round. But tomorrow's game has nothing to do with that, the league and European competition are different. I would like to point out that four French clubs have qualified for this play-off and for the Round of 16. It's very important for Ligue 1 and I think it's an achievement worth highlighting.
Q: On Brest's qualities
Enrique: Brest are a great team, one that works well and has quality players. They're a team that knows very well what they want to do. They defend well and have quality in attack. They're tough to play against and that's why they are where they are. The Champions League is a different competition, each mistake can be very costly. But tomorrow will be a Ligue 1 game, and we want to maintain our momentum. Our aim is to win the game.
Q: On his side's fixture list
Enrique: Like every team, there are players who get injured. Warren picked up a knock. We're happy to play this many games, because it means that we're still in every competition. As I have said since the start of the season, I really like the team I have. Now, I have to develop it to bring out all its qualities.
Q: On Ousmane Dembele
Enrique: As a coach, you try to help players. Ousmane was one of the first recruits when I came here. I'm very happy that he's improving his stats. We're very demanding here and we want him to give even more, because he can, always for the benefit of the team.
Q: On PSG's faith in him
Enrique: It's crucial that the club has confidence in you. Our project started last season. After a defeat or a difficult period, I've always had the support of the President and the sporting director, and that's the best way to work. Since my first day here, I've been happy and I have always said that. What we're looking for is on the right track. There are always ups and downs, that's normal, and the team has to keep improving, as it is doing now. We all like that: the fans, the players, the technical staff, the owners and all those who make up Paris Saint-Germain.
