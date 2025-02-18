Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Brest
Luis Enrique spoke to the media ahead of PSG's UEFA Champions League clash against Brest. The two French clubs are set to meet in the knockout stage play-offs.
The Parisians won the first leg 3-0 away and have a massive advantage heading into the second leg. Barring a massive surprise, they should go through.
Luis Enrique spoke to the media ahead of the game. Read on to know what the Spaniard had to say (via PSG).
Q: Whether his team are in a good position
Enrique: Very clearly, we are focused on tomorrow's game. We got a good result in the first leg, but the second leg can be complicated. Brest have already come back from two goals down in other matches this season. They are a very well constructed team that works well. They can play long balls, they can cause us problems. We must forget the first-leg result and our only goal is to win the second leg. It's our duty to want to win this game.
Q: On the second leg
Enrique: The atmosphere will be great, we'll have support from the very start. We'll have to go into the game with the desire to win and forget about what we did in the first leg.#
Q: On Brest
Enrique: Brest's strength is their team, not necessarily their individuals. But Ajorque is a difficult player to play against, because he is able to run from deep if we don't press him well. He's able to get in behind and create an overload. He's been good against us every time we've played. We know it's not going to be an easy game. Nothing has been decided.
Q: On Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Enrique: I'm happy with what he is contributing. He needs time to adapt, to a new language, a new country, for him and his family. But I'm very happy with how he is training. We're not in a hurry, he's settling in very well. The process will take the time it takes.
Q: On the squad
Enrique: I try to balance everything that goes on outside the context of the team. My players are ambitious, and we have a precise idea. When a player is doing well, everything that is going on around them can destabilise them. It's the same when you're in a bad spell. Our work is also to smooth out all of that so that the player is in the best possible condition.
Q: On the risk of injury
Enrique: It's clear that injuries are part of football, and we try to avoid them. We are surrounded by professionals who are here to help the players be competitive at the highest level and avoid injury. They are monitored to improve their recovery and nutrition. We pay close attention to that.
Q: On Fabian Ruiz
Enrique: Our style is not just about mobility. You have to play, move, in relation to your teammates and the situation. We try to not be too repetitive. There are players capable of playing in different positions and who manage to make the team play together. Fabian is one of those. And our midfield in general. It's rare to have those types of profile in a team.
The Latest PSG News:
PSG To Battle Manchester United For $78 Million Serie A Forward
Fabian Ruiz Highlights One Reason Why PSG Is On A Positive Path
PSG vs Brest: Predicted Lineup For Second-Leg Of The Champions League Playoff Match