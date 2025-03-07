Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs Rennes in Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to secure a bounce-back win on Saturday after their 1-0 first leg loss to Liverpool when they travel to Roazhon Park for a clash with Stade Rennais.
The Parisians suffered their first defeat at the hands of the Reds since last November. Nonetheless, they'll look to build positive momentum this weekend when they face Rennes, who are on an impressive run under new manager Habib Beye.
MORE: Rennes vs PSG Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Rennes have won four of their first five matches under Beye as he has steered the club away from a relegation battle. Ahead of the challenging clash, PSG manager Luis Enrique spoke to the media on Friday; here's what he had to say (via PSG.fr).
Q: On Rennes' current momentum?
Enrique: It's clear that they are in very good form, with four wins and one defeat, and an improved position in the standings. They are aggressive in defense and in one-on-one situations, and they take risks with very well-placed players. They have everything they need to try to beat us, but we want to have more of the ball than our opponents.
Q: On preparing for the upcoming schedule?
Enrique: As usual, we'll have to balance work and recovery. We're playing three matches in quick succession, and we have to manage that in the best possible way. No match is easy when you wear the Paris Saint-Germain shirt; you always have to adapt.
Q: On the opposing coach?
Enrique: I don't know him well; I wasn't in Ligue 1 when he was playing. It's a difficult job to find a connection with the players and the team quickly, but he has managed to do it. His praise? There is no better motivation for me and my players than to hear football professionals speak well of us. It encourages us to move forward.
Q: On Désiré Doué facing his former club?
Enrique: Désiré played very well at Rennes last season. We are always talking about how players adapt to change, and it's different for everyone. Our gamble on a player like Désiré is in line with our philosophy, and this season he has made some very promising contributions.
Q: On your mindset going into the match?
Enrique: We are clearly aware that we have to go out and win. No match is easy when you wear the Paris Saint-Germain shirt; you always have to adapt. Our mentality reflects our idea of football, it strengthens the players and allows them to develop. Rennes are always difficult to play away from home. We are in a good position, but our objective and our mentality are to play very well against Rennes.
The Latest PSG News:
Full Match Highlights of PSG’s 1-0 Defeat Against Liverpool in the Champions League
Willian Pacho Believes PSG Will Beat Liverpool in the Champions League Second Leg
Rennes vs PSG: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Thierry Henry Reacts to Alisson Becker's Nine-Save Performance Against PSG