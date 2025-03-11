Former PSG Player Maxwell Says Anfield Atmosphere Will Not Affect Young Parisians
PSG will head to England to face Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg. The Parisians trail the tie 1-0 after dominating the game at Parc des Princes.
The young Paris Saint-Germain team faces the daunting task of trying to overturn the deficit at Anfield. The stadium is one of the toughest places to play, especially on big European nights.
However, in an interview with L'Equipe, former PSG defender Maxwell has said that the young players today will not be fazed by the atmosphere on Tuesday evening in England.
Anfield , it pushes (smiles). It's a special atmosphere. You have to be ready. But today's young players are not the same as before. They don't have the pressure. When I see Doué and Barcola, for example, they never give the impression of being under pressure. They are young players, but many of them are already internationals. I don't see them giving in to the pressure.- Maxwell
PSG has overturned a deficit in an away leg during the 2023/24 Champions League campaign. Training 3-2 against Barcelona, they won 4-1 at the Nou Camp, helped by an early red card. However, they still did the job at a formidable opponent's ground.
Maxwell believes his former side is capable of doing the same again at the Premier League leaders.
Of course PSG can qualify. There are plenty of reasons that make me say that: first, the fact that the away goal rule no longer exists necessarily plays a role. But well beyond that, there is PSG 's control over the match. I don't see them changing style on Tuesday. The two teams know each other inside out, there will be rhythm, transitions, perhaps more than in the first leg. But I don't see a reason that would make me say that PSG wo n't go through.- Maxwell
The Latest PSG News:
Liverpool vs PSG UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Liverpool vs PSG: Odds And Prediction For Champions League Clash
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of Liverpool vs PSG in Champions League
Liverpool vs PSG: Predicted Lineup for Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg