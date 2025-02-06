Former PSG Superstar Neymar Reacts After Emotional Return To Santos
Former PSG superstar Neymar has returned to Santos and made his second debut for the club on February 5. The Brazilian made his name as a prodigy at Alvinegro praiano before lighting up European football.
Neymar left the Parisian club in 2023 and joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal. However, he had an injury-ridden spell and made only seven appearances for the Saudi club.
Neymar's Al-Hilal contract was terminated, and he returned to Santos. He previously made 225 appearances for the club, scoring 136 goals and providing 64 assists.
Speaking after his return, Neymar said:
I love Santos. I have no words to describe what I felt tonight when I stepped again on this pitch. I need minutes, games. I'm not at 100 percent. I didn't expect to run and dribble so much tonight. I think I'll feel better in four or five games.- Neymar
Neymar's return coincided with his 33rd birthday. Although the Brazilian has suffered a host of injuries in recent years, his on-pitch magic remains unmatched. Neymar played 45 minutes during his second debut for the club.
He also uploaded a social media message, writing:
Thank you all for your love and for encouraging us to the end. Now more than ever we need the full support of our fans... Because we are stronger with you! Very happy and excited to be back, I'll do my all as I always have to put the Saints where they deserve to be, on top!!! Lets go team, lets go nation... together we are unstoppable, BELIEVE THAT.- Neymar
Neymar notably made 173 appearances for PSG, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists for the Parisians.
The Latest PSG News:
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Luis Enrique's Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs AS Monaco In Ligue 1
Monaco Head Coach Calls PSG One Of The Best Teams In Europe Ahead Of Ligue 1 Showdown