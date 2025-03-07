Ibrahima Konate Not Being Called for Foul in Liverpool-PSG Shocks Adil Rami
Liverpool escaped with a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night at Parc des Princes in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie. However, the controversial part of the match occurred in the first half.
Ibrahima Konate challenged Bradley Barcola, sending the PSG attacker to the ground. VAR reviewed the play to see if it was a red card for denying a goal-scoring chance, but after the check, the referee let play continue.
Former AC Milan and Olympique de Marseille defender Adil Rami stated on his Twitch channel that the refereeing in this first-leg contest got this decision wrong (h/t Le10Sport).
It's a clear foul. I don't even hesitate for a second. I don't even think about it, I don't argue, I don't look at the chat. Of course, it's a foul. Now, the question is whether it happened inside the box or not. He pushes him there.- Adil Rami
Moreover, Rami notes that with Konate committing a foul in his eyes, the 26-year-old should've received a red card and reduced the Reds to 10 men rather than letting play continue.
So for me, that’s a red card. Of course, it’s a foul. He didn’t whistle that? That’s shocking.- Adil Rami
The tie is far from decided, with PSG only trailing by one goal. However, the more significant challenge will be replicating their home performance at Anfield and converting their scoring chances this time.
