Injured PSG Star Returns To Training Ahead Of Champions League Clash Against Liverpool
PSG head coach Luis Enrique does not want to look too far forward on the schedule. However, with the team leading Marseille in Ligue 1 by 13 points, it's hard not to look to after the weekend game against Lille.
That game is the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Enrique received positive news about one of his injured players a week after the game.
Talented midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery is back in training after missing the last seven games. He picked up an ankle sprain in the Champions League win over VfB Stuttgart at the end of January.
Despite only being 18, Zaïre-Emery has been a crucial player for Enrique, and despite having strong midfield depth, he has been a big miss.
Before his injury, the Frenchman had started 15 of the 18 games and was one of the first players on the team sheet for PSG.
It's a huge boost ahead of the Round of 16 Champions League tie against an excellent Liverpool team. Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves, and Lee Kang-in are all fantastic players. However, Zaïre-Emery offers something different to the mentioned players.
