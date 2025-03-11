Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot Responds to PSG Dressing Room Claims
PSG fell to a 1-0 first leg defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 despite dominating the game for long periods.
L'Équipe reported after the game that the Paris Saint-Germain players were surprised at how poor Liverpool played and was confident heading into the second leg at Anfield.
Reds head coach Arne Slot addressed the rumors in his press conference and had an answer for the claim that the other teams that PSG had faced were better.
Some of them (PSG players) have said that Arsenal and Bayern Munich were better than us. That’s what I’ve heard, and I think that has to do with the fact that PSG have improved over the months and played away against Arsenal and Bayern in those two matches.- Arne Slot
Slot continued:
I watched those two games, and they have improved and changed. They have improved, they have changed. Away at Arsenal, they were sitting much deeper, and now they take risks, press all over the pitch, and play one-on-one constantly. It’s up to them to decide how they feel. I can’t influence their opinion, and I don’t even know if it’s true or not.- Arne Slot
The Dutch coach also warned the Parisian players if the reported comments were accurate.
I hope they will have a different opinion after tomorrow (Tuesday) night. I believe we need to put in our best performance of the season because this is the most complete team we have faced so far.- Arne Slot
The Latest PSG News:
Former PSG Player Maxwell Says Anfield Atmosphere Will Not Affect Young Parisians
Liverpool vs PSG UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Liverpool vs PSG: Odds And Prediction For Champions League Clash
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of Liverpool vs PSG in Champions League