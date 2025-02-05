Monaco Head Coach Calls PSG One Of The Best Teams In Europe Ahead Of Ligue 1 Showdown
Paris Saint-Germain will next face AS Monaco in a Ligue 1 showdown on Friday, February 7. The Parisians are currently in blazing form in the league.
They are undefeated with 15 wins and five draws in 20 matches, scoring 54 goals. Luis Enrique's side led second-placed Olympique de Marseille by ten points in the Ligue 1 standings.
The Parisians' next opponent is third-placed Monaco, with 37 points. Les Rouge et Blanc head coach Adi Hutter has now called PSG one of the best teams in Europe.
Previewing the game against PSG, Hutter told the media (via AS Monaco):
First of all, no team in France has managed to beat this team; only Atlético Madrid came and won at the Parc des Princes. For me, they are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment. They beat us here in December and also in the Trophée des Champions in Doha, where it was a tighter affair- Adi Hutter
He further added:
They were better than us, but if we had gone to the penalty shootout, nobody knows what would have happened. At the moment, they are very solid, but I always like to go there to show our best possible performance and be competitive. And if we have a great game there, anything is possible!- Adi Hutter
Hutter was also asked whether PSG is the best team he has faced this season. He replied:
We have just played Inter Milan which is also a very big team, although we cannot compare the playing style of these two teams. Arsenal was also a big opponent, I have to say. What is certain is that they have very good players, that they are playing impressive football at the moment. But to come back to the question, I think that Inter, Arsenal, and Paris are the three strongest teams that we have faced this season.- Adi Hutter
