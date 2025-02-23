PSG Could Have More Time To Prepare For Liverpool Clash In The Champions League
PSG found out they would face Premier League side Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16. The first leg will take place on Wednesday, March 8, at the Parc des Princes.
It's a huge challenge for the Parisians as they look to progress into the quarter-final stages. Luis Enrique's side may have longer to prepare for the first leg.
Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Reacts To Drawing PSG In The UEFA Champions League
According to a report from L’Équipe, Lille has asked to postpone its Ligue 1 match against PSG on March 1. It is so they can prepare and have a longer recovery time before its Champions League Round of 16 game against Borussia Dortmund.
PSG will benefit if the Ligue de Football Professionnel accepts their request. Nothing has been said since Lille put in the request on February 21.
Enrique and the club hadn't made the same approach, maybe due to having a substantial lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. Possibly, he would rest players for the Lille game before the Liverpool game.
As it stands, the game will take place at 3:05 pm EST on March 1. PSG could be 13 points clear in the standings if they beat Lyon on February 23. Its nearest challenger, Marseille, lost 3-0 to Auxerre on February 22.
