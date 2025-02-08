PSG Defender Achraf Hakimi Has Clear Goal After Extending Contract Until 2029
Before PSG beat Monaco 4-1 in Ligue 1 yesterday, head coach Luis Enrique and three players took to the field to celebrate new contract extensions.
Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, and Vitinha signed contract extensions until 2029, with Enrique signing an extension as head coach until 2027.
Moroccan right-back Hakimi spoke to the club after his extension, excited about the future in the French capital.
Q: On his reasons behind your extension.
Hakimi: I think the first thing is the ambitious project we have here at the club. Then there's the football that the coach has us playing, which I really like! And finally, there are still so many goals I want to achieve with Paris Saint-Germain.
Q: On his special relationship with the fans.
Hakimi: I'd also like to thank them for the support they give me and the whole team at every match and every moment. We still have a lot of big things to achieve together, and I'll give everything for this shirt; I hope they're as proud of me as I am of them! I hope to write a great story in Paris with them.
Q: On how he is reached such a high level on the field.
Hakimi: I think it's the coach's new style of play and the team that PSG has built. We're one big family, and we play for each other. I think that's the most important thing when everyone pulls in the same direction and works together. There's a sense of pride, and that gives you even more confidence on the pitch. That's what's happening for me.
