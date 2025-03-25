PSG Extends Contracts Of Two Talented Youngsters
Paris Saint-Germain has announced the contract extensions of two academy players in the hopes that they will contribute to the first team in the coming years.
Having arrived at the club last summer on one-year contracts, central defender Noham Kamara and midfielder Rayan Abo El Nay have done enough to impress the coaches and earn new training contracts, both of which run until 2027.
Kamara is 18 years old and arrived from the academy at US Torcy, a club known for producing quality players. Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, Paul Pogba and Randal Kolo Muani spent time at US Torcy when they were young.
Abo El Nay is one year younger than Kamara and he arrived from Jeanne d'Arc Drancy. His six goals in the National U19 category from 22 matches have really caught the eye, with the 17-year-old boasting genuine attacking prowess.
AC Milan midfielder Youssouf Fofana and Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta both played for Jeanne d'Arc Drancy in the past.
Both Kamara and Abo El Nay could be names to watch out for next season at the Parc des Princes, with PSG now more focused on developing talent rather than always buying the finished article.
