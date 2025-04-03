PSG Face Pressure From French Lawmakers To Drop Visit Rwanda Sponsorship
On Wednesday, La France Insoumise (LFI)—Clémence Guetté, Aurélien Taché, Thomas Portes, and Carlos Martens Bilongo—called out Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, demanding the club cut ties with Visit Rwanda.
The lawmakers want PSG to drop the partnership, citing accusations that the Rwandan government supports armed groups responsible for violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
MORE: PSG Nike Air Max Plus 2025 New Model Design and Release Date Revealed
L’Equipe quoted a statement critiquing PSG for backing a regime accused of human rights abuses and slammed Rwanda’s use of sports sponsorships as a form of “sport washing,” calling for concrete action to address the issue (via Foot-Sur7).
As the M23 armed group, directly supported by Rwanda, carries out mass massacres, looting, and r***s—spreading terror and devastation in eastern Congo—PSG cannot maintain this partnership.- French lawmakers
PSG began partnering with Rwanda in December 2019; the agreement promotes Rwanda as a tourist destination, boosts cultural and creative exchanges, and highlights Rwandan coffee and tea.
The “Visit Rwanda” logo appears on matchdays at Parc des Princes and on PSG’s training kits, and fans can also find Rwandan tea and coffee at the stadium. Nonetheless, the lawmakers don’t want French football to be complicit in this matter.
We cannot accept that a French football club promotes, week after week on screens worldwide, a state complicit in thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people.- French lawmakers
The Latest PSG News:
Dunkerque 2-4 PSG: Report And Full Match Highlights From Parisians French Cup Win
Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG's 4-2 Win In French Cup
USL Dunkerque Frustrated After Falling Short Of Stunning PSG In French Cup
PSG's Achraf Hakimi Among Finalists For Top Ligue 1 Award for the 2024/25 season