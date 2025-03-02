PSG Head Coach Luis Enrique Hints at Tactics That Could Help Them Beat Liverpool
PSG is preparing to take on Premier League leaders Liverpool at the Parc des Princess on Wednesday. It is the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
The Parisians are coming off a 4-1 win in Ligue 1 against Lille. The first-half performance was especially impressive, blowing their opposition away and scoring four goals in 38 minutes.
Luis Enrique was especially impressed with the display. The Spaniard believes Liverpool play similarly to Lille, with the game on Saturday being a good test for the Champions League clash.
We're not going to change much, today was a test, Liverpool and Lille have similar things, we put them under such pressure that they could no longer play from the back, they had to play long.- Luis Enrique
Enrique is under no illusion that it may be much more difficult against one of the best teams in Europe. However, his team knows only one way of playing.
It will be different, it will be very complicated of course, but we are in the best period of the season. We will play against the best team in Europe, qualified brilliantly, but it is not in our mentality to speculate, protect ourselves, stay defensive, we will attack and we will try to turn that in our favour.- Luis Enrique
If Paris Saint-Germain can get past Liverpool, it would be a huge confidence boost for the French Champions. On the flip side, it's also a team the Premier League side knows can cause them problems.
