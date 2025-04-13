PSG Legend Compares Current Team To 2014-15 Barcelona Squad With Xavi And Iniesta
PSG are arguably the most in-form team in European soccer at the moment. They have won the Ligue 1 unbeaten and are in the French Cup final. The Parisians are also in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in the first leg.
PSG look like a well-oiled machine and Luis Enrique is sprinkling his magic all over the team, just as he did a decade ago with Barcelona. Barca won the treble in 2014-15 under Enrique with a team filled with players like Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, and more.
Vitinha, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Fabian Ruiz, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and more are shining bright for PSG this season and club legend Safet Susic has compared PSG to Enrique's Barcelona. For those unversed, Susic played for the club between 1982 and 1991. He scored 85 goals and set up eight more in 345 appearances.
Susic said (via PSG):
It reminds me of the Barcelona of ten years ago with Xavi and Iniesta. Luis Enrique has patiently built up his team to help them progress. He knows where he wants to go. He always manages to adapt and find the right solution. In attack, for example, there is no obvious starter, but four or five high-quality players. He finds the right combinations. He has created positive competition between his players. He's a very demanding coach. For example, against Aston Villa, he got angry when his team lost the ball. He doesn't like to see them lose the ball too quickly, even though his players were very good at recovering it.
PSG can make history this season by winning the Champions League for the first time in history. Luis Enrique, meanwhile, will look to guide the team to a treble this season and match his Barcelona team from a decade ago.
