PSG Looking To Tie Down One Of Their Star Players To A Long-Term Contract Extension
PSG are looking to create club history this season under head coach Luis Enrique. The Parisians are still unbeaten in Ligue 1 while also looking to capture the UEFA Champions League for the first time.
The Spanish coach and the heritage have changed the philosophy since Enrique's appointment in 2023. The club has moved away from buying world-class individual players and focused on building a team with unity.
MORE: PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Claims The Football World Admires Clubs Change Of Approach
Enrique has built a team he loves and is looking to tie down many of them to long-term contracts. The latest is young forward Bradley Barcola, who still has a contract until June 2028. However, they want to act early, extending the 22-year-old to longer than three years (via L'Equipe)
The Frenchman is a key part of the Parisians' attack, contributing with 33 goal contributions (18 goals and 15 assists), the second most on the team.
PSG have already secured extensions with Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes until 2029 this year and has extended Luis Enrique until 2027. It keeps this squad together for the next several years as they look to dominate domestically and in Europe.
The same report from L'Equipe also suggests that Barcola is happy to wait until the end of the current season to discuss a contract extension.
