PSG Makes Controversial Choice For New Stadium Location
Paris Saint-Germain's ownership has decided which part of the French capital the new stadium will be built in, and it might not be popular with fans.
There is a desire from the Qatari Sports Investment (QSI) group to build a new stadium for the best team in France and that would mean leaving the Parc des Princes behind.
The Parc des Princes is owned by the city council of Paris, which limits what the club is able to do with it. Negotiations between the authorities and PSG over purchasing the stadium reached an impasse, meaning QSI has looked elsewhere in the city.
While no official announcement has been made by PSG, L'Essentiel de l'Eco has reported that QSI has chosen the neighborhood of Massy in southern Paris. Massy has spare land, easily convertable brownfield sites, and good public transport connections with the center of Paris.
MORE: PSG Fans Banned From Potential Title Decider Against Saint-Étienne
The problem for fans is that the level of transport involved is considerable when compared to the Parc des Prince. Travelling from the Eiffel Tower, for instance, to the Parc des Princes will take you roughly half an hour on public transport, or you could walk for less than an hour.
Public transport from the Eiffel Tower to Massy will take around an hour, with the more expensive TGV forming part of the journey. Walking will take you three and a half hours. In principal, football fans like their team's stadium to be as central as possible so there is a stronger connection with the city.
It is believed that the stadium project will cost over $1 billion, and will see a 90,000 seater stadium be built. There will be shops, offices, hotels and services as part of the project, a level of expansion that was not possible at Parc des Princes without owning the stadium.
In the modern age of football, it is a move that makes complete financial sense for PSG. For the fans that have been heading to Parc des Princes for all of their lives, it represents a largely unwelcome step into the future.
