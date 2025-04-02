PSG Nike Air Max Plus 2025 New Model Design and Release Date Revealed
PSG have launched a new Nike Air Max Plus 2025 shoe design. The Ligue 1 giants continue their collaborative partnership with the sportswear manufacturers. However, there have been some significant changes in the Nike Air Max Plus 2025 design.
Instead of the blue and red colors of the club. the new design will feature the colors grey, anthercite, and black. The base is dark black while the upper side has a grey coloring to it. The word Paris is written in bold across the side of the shoe.
The design is set to give fans a new kind of taste. The new design will be released on Nike.com as well as in the club's official stores. The release date is set to be in the summer of 2025 but the retail price of the model is yet unknown.
The Nike Air Max Plus 2025 model debuted in 2024 with the club's signature blue and red colors. There was also a separate drift edition of the model.
PSG are one of the most marketable teams in French and European Soccer. They have a global appeal and have a long-lasting relationship with Nike. The new coloring gives the Air Max Plus model an even bolder look.
On the pitch, the Parisians have been phenomenal this season. They are on the cusp of winning the Ligue 1 title and are in the French Cup final. PSG are also in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and will lock horns against Aston Villa in the last eight.
