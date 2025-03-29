PSG Offer Cryptic Kang-in Lee Update After Suffering Injury With South Korea
The FIFA international break has come and gone, but Paris Saint-Germain didn't come out unscathed as Kang-in Lee suffered an injury while playing for South Korea during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Oman on March 20.
Lee was injured in the build-up to Oman's equalizer and lay on the ground. After the goal, he received treatment on the field but could not continue.
A member of the South Korean medical team had to assist him off the field as he hopped on one leg to the sideline. The 24-year-old then dropped to the ground, visibly in intense pain.
With the 24-year-old now back in the French capital, PSG could access the player, and on Friday, the club released a press release, providing an injury update, but it was a vague statement (via PSG.fr).
After a sprained left ankle during the South Korea-Oman match, Lee Kang-in will receive treatment for the next few days.- PSG press release
Lee won't be playing against AS Saint-Étienne on Saturday. Still, the lack of an actual timeline for a return does leave the situation open to speculation as to whether the South Korean can return sooner rather than later.
Coming out of the FIFA break, PSG have a busy schedule. Luis Enrique's side will face ASSE this weekend, then Ligue 2 side USL Dunkerque in the Coupe de France semifinal, and then Angers SCO in league play.
Afterward, they'll have their first leg contest against Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.
