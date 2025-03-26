PSG Owners QSI Looking to Take Over Fallen Spanish Outfit
Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) bought PSG for an estimated $75 million in 2011 and helped the club transform into a global superpower. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, David Beckham, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and more superstar names have played for the Ligue 1 side since QSI's takeover.
Aside from PSG, QSI are also looking to expand their reach in European and American Soccer. One of the clubs QSI have targeted is Spanish outfit Malaga. Once a renowned La Liga side, Malaga nurtured players like Isco, Brahim Diaz, and more.
However, their fall from grace has been notable. Malaga are currently in the Segunda division of the Spanish league system. L'Equipe reports QSI are looking to complete a $107 million takeover at Malaga.
Spanish real estate group BlueBay currently has 49% ownership of Malaga, with the remainder of the 51% owned by Qatari businessman Abdullah Al-Thani. As journalist Ben Jacobs reports, Malaga's rich history has sparked the Qatari investors' interest, and they could perform a 100% takeover.
QSI currently own 87.5% of PSG's stake. They would look to hand Malaga a similar transformation to the Parisians if the reported takeover comes to fruition. Malaga's first aim will be to qualify for La Liga again. Then they could look to return to European competitions as well.
However, in a hypothetical situation where Malaga are eligible to play in the UEFA Champions League, there could be complications. UEFA doesn't allow clubs of the same ownership to compete in the same European competition. That, however, is a far-fetched scenario. QSI's interest should be exciting news for Malaga fans after some barren recent years.
