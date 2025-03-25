PSG President Al-Khelaïfi Set To Break Old Club Record This Week
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is a name and face that is synonymous with the club in the modern age.
He is the most tangible link between the team on the pitch and the Qatari Sports Investment fund that took the club over in 2011, and he has been an ever-present figure since then.
On Wednesday, March 26, Al-Khelaïfi will become the longest-running PSG president in the history of the club, having been at the helm since November 4, 2011.
The record was held by Francis Borelli and it dated by 34 years. He was PSG president from January 9, 1978 until May 31, 1991. Under Borelli, PSG won its first major trophies such as the French Championship title in 1986 and two French Cups earlier in the 80s.
Michel Denisot came next, and he is still the only PSG president to deliver a European honor, lifting the Cup Winners' Cup in 1996.
From Wednesday, Al-Khelaïfi will have been in charge for 4,891 days. Naturally, with the investment that came with Al-Khelaïfi's appointment, he is the most decorated president in the club's history, having won 10 Ligue 1 titles, seven French Cups, six League Cups, and 11 Trophee des Champions.
If he could win the Champions League this season, with PSG looking like one of the strongest teams left, his place in the history of the club will be even greater.
