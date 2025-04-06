PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Claims The Football World Admires Clubs Change Of Approach
PSG secured their 13th Ligue 1 title on April 5, beating Angers 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. Six games are still left to play, and the Parisians are still unbeaten in the league.
President Nasser Al-Khelaifi changed the club's philosophy in 2023 when head coach Luis Enrique arrived. Instead of buying the best individual players in the world, they have aimed for a different approach.
The Parisians have built a team, each player working for one another. It has meant a more cautious approach to the transfer windows and the utilization of the academy players. After the game, Al-Khelaifi spoke to the media (h/t CulturePSG) about how football admires the team's change of direction.
Everyone in the football world has seen and admired the development of the Paris Saint-Germain team in this new era - with our philosophy based on the collective above all.- Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Nasser Al-Khelaifi added:
The season is far from over, we must continue to work hard and focus, match after match, fighting for everything in all competitions until the last moment of the season.- Nasser Al-Khelaifi
That Ligue 1 title is the second trophy secured this season for PSG, having already won the French Super Cup. Paris Saint-Germain can still win three more in the UEFA Champions League, the French Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.
The change of philosophy looks to have worked. However, PSG will always be judged on their effort away from domestic action. Since the takeover of the Qatar Investment Authority, the French champions have still not won the Champions League. The ultimate goal is to see the Parisians as one of the greats with a European trophy doing that.
