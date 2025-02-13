PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Placed Under Investigation In Abuse Of Power Case
PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been placed under investigation as an interested party in an ‘abuse of power’ case involving French businessman Arnaud Lagardere.
A source confirmed to Le Parisien that Al-Khelaifi had been indicted for complicity in buying and obstruction of voting freedom and for complicity in the abuse of power.
The investigation will determine whether the PSG President used his influence to persuade Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, QIA, the Lagardère group's majority shareholder, to change its position in 2018 during an internal governance dispute in exchange for certain benefits.
The case is in two parts, one involving Arnaud Lagardere, suspected of having fraudulently used funds from the companies Lagardère SAS and Lagardère Capital over several years.
The second involves Al-Khelaifi and concerns the events in 2018 surrounding the power struggle between parties and the Lagardère group.
Al-Monitor reported a source close to the PSG President released a statement regarding the indictment.
This file has absolutely and emphatically nothing to do with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but as usual he will get dragged through a completely spurious process as a famous name, who is apparently responsible for anything and everything, until everything quietly disappears without any grounds whatsoever in a few years.- Source close to Al-Khelaifi
