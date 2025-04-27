PSG Release 45 Minute Documentary To Celebrate Luis Enrique Milestone
PSG have changed direction since Luis Enrique was appointed in July 2023, which resulted in a contract extension midway through his second season on the sidelines.
Enrique recently reached a milestone with the club: 100 games in charge. The Spaniard is now on 104, with the milestone game coming against Aston Villa in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. A great night to celebrate his 100th game in charge, winning 3-1.
PSG have released a documentary to celebrate 100 games in charge for Enrique. The 45-minute YouTube Video charts Enrique's arrival to triple-digit games coaching the back-to-back French champions.
In those 100 games, Enrique won 71 games, drew 18, and lost just 11. It's an impressive record. It was even more impressive domestically when nine of those losses came in Europe.
In that time, the Parisians lifted five trophies, but the biggest one they wanted was the Champions League. Enrique's side is in the semi-final of the competition, with the first leg against Arsenal on Tuesday.
The Spaniard is already seen as a top coach at the club, but if he can add the UCL trophy to the cabinet, he will be one of the greatest.
