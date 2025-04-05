PSG's Lucas Hernandez Eyes Champions League After Winning Ligue 1 Title
Paris Saint-Germain only needed one goal to secure the Ligue 1 title on Saturday in their 1-0 win over Angers at Parc des Princes.
The first half ended in a 0-0 draw, with PSG taking 11 shots and Angers managing just two. Despite the high shot count, neither team could find the back of the net before the break.
MORE: Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG Clinch Ligue 1 Title
PSG broke through Angers' defense in the second half after a brilliant combination between Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué. Kvaratskhelia delivered a cross from the left to the far post, where Doué charged in and volleyed it in with his right foot, putting PSG up 1-0.
That goal was enough to secure the victory and while the entire team celebrated this major accomplishment, PSG defender Lucas Hernandez spoke to the media after the match and shared his thoughts on the league title (h/t Maxifoot).
We are all very happy to have reached this first title of the season, but for us, it's just the beginning. This is the most important moment of the season with the remaining trophies.- Lucas Hernandez
PSG will look to advance past Aston Villa in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie with the Premier League side. The first leg will be on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes and Hernandez notes that the team is ready for the next challenge.
We are very happy. A very big match [against Aston Villa] awaits us now... [The Champions League] has always been a goal. We just reached one, now it's time for a new one.- Lucas Hernandez
The Latest PSG News:
Luis Enrique Speaks About Facing Unai Emery Ahead Of PSG vs Aston Villa In The Champions League
PSG vs Angers: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
PSG Face Pressure From French Lawmakers To Drop Visit Rwanda Sponsorship