PSG’s Marquinhos Sends Message to Liverpool Ahead of Champions League Clash
PSG is set to play Liverpool next in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash. The first leg at Parc des Princes takes place on March 5.
The return leg at Anfield, meanwhile, will be on March 11. Ahead of the game, the Parisians earned a 4-1 Ligue 1 win against LOSC Lille.
The game was a perfect preparation for the upcoming Liverpool showdown. Marquinhos sounded confident as he spoke to the media after the Lille game.
The central defender told L'Equipe:
It's a perfect scenario before a match like Liverpool's. We are in great shape, some players have returned to the team, all the lights are green. It's a perfect scenario because we win and we have full confidence. We must not stop, the staff push us a lot to do our best.
He added:
I don't know if we sent a message today, our very good form has been going on for a while now. We really wanted to prepare very well for the Champions League and that's what we did. The coach is very demanding with us, we have a quality bench and everyone knows that if he is not good he will go to the bench. We really rely on a collective, it's been a long time, we've progressed step by step, and now we're ready to put on great performances like that. But there are always things to improve.
PSG has been unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season. While their Champions League form hasn't been so scintillating, the Parisians look up to the task against Liverpool.
