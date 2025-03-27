PSG's Marquinhos' Wife Carol Cabrino Announces Loss of Expected Child
The wife of Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos shared the worst news that expecting parents can face during a pregnancy, and that is the loss of the child.
While the veteran defender was playing in South America representing Brazil during this past FIFA international break, his Carol Cabrino revealed the news on her Instagram account.
MORE: PSG Owners QSI Looking to Take Over Fallen Spanish Outfit
Cabrino and Marquinhos were expecting their fourth child, and rather than keeping this sensitive news private, she offered to share it with the public (via Le10Sport).
I'm here to talk about something difficult, but I've accepted what happened, and I wanted to share it with [her followers] because you've been with me for so many years. I can't move forward without being open and honest with you.- Carol Cabrino
While sharing her story on social media, Cabrino detailed the entire experience as she went to her appointment to hear the baby's heartbeat, but it was then that she received the terrible news.
On Monday, the day had come for the ultrasound to hear the heartbeat. I went to the appointment alone, feeling a little nervous. When I got there, there was no heartbeat, and the baby wasn’t moving. My dream of having a fourth child didn’t come true, and my baby became an angel.- Carol Cabrino
Cabrino noted what happened next once she learned that the baby had no heartbeat.
We had to do a procedure to remove the baby from my womb—it was still just a fetus. But it was necessary. I decided to share this because I know many of you might have gone through something similar.- Carol Cabrino
The Latest PSG News:
Ligue 1 Head Coach Has Bold Statement Regarding PSG and the Champions League
NBA in Talks With PSG Owners About Bringing Franchise to Paris