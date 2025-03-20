PSG's Willian Pacho Targeted in Burglary Attempt While on Duty With Ecuador
It’s becoming increasingly common for footballers’ homes to be broken into, no matter the country or league. The latest victim is Paris Saint-Germain defender Willian Pacho.
Pacho isn’t in the French capital as he’s currently in South America for the FIFA international break, representing Ecuador. La Tri are facing Venezuela and Chile as part of CONMEBOL’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
MORE: Nantes Head Coach Desperate to End the PSG Unbeaten Dream for One Reason
Nonetheless, Le Parisien reports, citing police sources, that on Wednesday there was an attempted break-in was reportedly carried out at his home in the western part of Paris.
The report claims the glass in his veranda was shattered, but no items were stolen. Moreover, his housekeeper was said to have alerted authorities in the early evening.
Pacho is not the first PSG player to be targeted by thieves. In the past, Sergio Rico, Ángel Di María, and Éric Maxim Choupo-Moting have also been victims of burglaries. Several hundred thousand euros were stolen from Thiago Silva’s home.
On March 14, 2021, two break-ins occurred simultaneously at Di María’s home and Marquinhos’ parents’ house. The father of the Brazilian was reportedly assaulted. The culprits received sentences of seven years in prison and five years, three of which were suspended.
Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner were also tied up in the 8th arrondissement of Paris, with a haul estimated at half a million euros. Finally, Alexandre Letellier, his partner, and their two children were threatened with a weapon.
The Latest PSG News:
PSG Midfielder Fabian Ruiz Has Crazy Stat When Playing for the Spain National Team
Kylian Mbappe Opens Up on His Relationship With PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi
PSG Duo Receive Frosty Reception From Deschamps After Arriving Late To France Duty
Kylian Mbappe Offers Honest Take on Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or Chances