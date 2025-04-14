PSG Starlet Desire Doue Addresses Kylian Mbappe Comparisons
Desire Doue has been having a sensational season for PSG since he arrived from Rennes in the summer. The 19-year-old has quickly become one of the most prominent youngsters in world football, and he looks mature and relaxed, way beyond his age.
As for his skills, Doue is simply magnificent. His goal against Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg was good enough to win any game. In 43 appearances across competitions this season, Doue has scored12 goals and as many assists, quite the stats for a teenager.
Naturally, comparisons with Kylian Mbappe have come up. After a breakthrough period at AS Monaco, Mbappe cemented himself as a world class player at PSG. Doue seems to be following the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's footsteps.
In a recent interview, Doue was asked about the same. Doue acknowledges the superstar that Mbappe is but he's here to create his own path. Doue told Telefoot:
I’ve been told about the comparisons, but I’m Desire Doue, Kylian is Kylian. He’s a sensational player and has already done a lot in football. I’m trying to create my own path.- Desire Doue
Doue joined PSG from Stade Rennes at the start of the season and has become one of the first names for Luis Enrique's side. He has even ousted Bradley Barcola from the first XI.
Doue recently won the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for March. PSG, meanwhile, have already won the Ligue 1 title. They have racked up 23 wins and five draws this season, scoring 74 points from 28 matches.
