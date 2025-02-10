PSG

PSG Targets Contract Extensions For Two Key Starters

PSG doesn't want anybody else leaving for free.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Paris Saint-Germain has been working to secure the futures of its best players, and two more stars could be in line for new contracts very soon.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco on February 7, PSG announced a new deal for coach Luis Enrique and multiple senior and youth players, including Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, and Nuno Mendes.

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi
IMAGO / AOP.Press

Not content with three important players, Bradley Barcola and Gianluigi Donnarumma are both expected to be offered new contracts in the near future, X account Djamel reports (H/T MSN).

The 22-year-old Barcola arrived at the club in 2023. Although his current contract runs until 2028, his rise in importance to Enrique's team means he deserves improved terms. A new contract would also deter the growing interest in his services from other clubs.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
IMAGO / IPA Photo

As for Donnarumma, the Italian goalkeeper has been in a more settled run of form lately, and it has long been clear that he intends to stay with PSG, so the French side will likely choose to secure his long-term future as well.

MORE: PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Wants To Extend Contract Despite Serie A Rumors

It remains to be seen which sporting director will inherit these new contracts, with Luis Campos out of contract this summer and attracting attention from the Premier League.

PSG Sporting Director Luis Campos
IMAGO / PsnewZ

The Latest PSG News

Sporting Director Luis Campos Attracts Premier League Interest As PSG Have Replacement Candidate

PSG Star Ousmane Dembele Wins Ligue 1 Player of the Month Award

PSG Transfer News: David, Vlahovic, Kolo Muani, Soler & More - February 9, 2025

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Finds It Difficult To Describe Emotions After Scoring First PSG Goal

PSG Defender Achraf Hakimi Has Clear Goal After Extending Contract Until 2029

Published
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

Home/News