PSG Targets Contract Extensions For Two Key Starters
Paris Saint-Germain has been working to secure the futures of its best players, and two more stars could be in line for new contracts very soon.
Ahead of the Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco on February 7, PSG announced a new deal for coach Luis Enrique and multiple senior and youth players, including Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, and Nuno Mendes.
Not content with three important players, Bradley Barcola and Gianluigi Donnarumma are both expected to be offered new contracts in the near future, X account Djamel reports (H/T MSN).
The 22-year-old Barcola arrived at the club in 2023. Although his current contract runs until 2028, his rise in importance to Enrique's team means he deserves improved terms. A new contract would also deter the growing interest in his services from other clubs.
As for Donnarumma, the Italian goalkeeper has been in a more settled run of form lately, and it has long been clear that he intends to stay with PSG, so the French side will likely choose to secure his long-term future as well.
MORE: PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Wants To Extend Contract Despite Serie A Rumors
It remains to be seen which sporting director will inherit these new contracts, with Luis Campos out of contract this summer and attracting attention from the Premier League.
