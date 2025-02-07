PSG To Finalize Contract Extensions For Luis Enrique And Three Players Against Monaco
Paris Saint-Germain's Friday night Ligue 1 clash with AS Monaco could be a night of huge celebration as the club prepares to finalize several contract extensions.
Les Parisiens are ready to announce coach Luis Enrique's contract extension as part of Friday night's big match, which sees the league leaders take on third-placed Monaco under the lights at the Parc des Princes.
MORE: Transcript: Luis Enrique's Press Conference Ahead Of PSG vs AS Monaco In Ligue 1
RMC Sport has reported that Enrique's extension will be announced pitchside, and his new deal will run until 2027. Extensions will also be announced for Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, and Nuno Mendes.
There had been tension surrounding the salary for Portuguese full-back Mendes, but there was a breakthrough in negotiations, and his new deal will keep him in the French capital until 2029.
Enrique arrived as PSG coach in 2023 to replace Christophe Galtier. The team was in a rut of underachievement, and Enrique's extension's stability should be key to eventually achieving the overall goal of winning the UEFA Champions League.
Should PSG beat Monaco on Friday night, the champions will go 13 points clear of Marseille and 16 points clear of Monaco. Marseille would need to beat Angers on Sunday to bring the gap back to 10 points.
A win would also build confidence ahead of the Champions League Playoff first leg against Stade Brest next week.
